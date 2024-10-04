NBA Fans React to Bronny James, Golden State Warriors Report
LeBron James desperately wanted to play with his son Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers. So much so, that other teams refused to draft Bronny out of respect to LeBron. One of those teams was the Golden State Warriors.
According to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors liked Bronny's skillset at number 52 in the draft, but chose not to select him out of respect to LeBron James. Here is the exact excerpt from Shelburne's article.
"The Warriors liked Bronny's skill set and had him on their draft board, sources said. Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would've been a shrewd move -- perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent. But ultimately, sources said, the Warriors opted to respect the wishes James had made clear and the Lakers signaled they would grant," Shelburne said.
The internet went on fire with the news of the Warriors passing up Bronny James. Some were mocking the idea of LeBron calling the Warriors and personally telling them not to draft Bronny.
Some Golden State Warriors fans were lamenting the fact that if the Warriors drafted Bronny, then they'd have a higher chance of finally seeing LeBron James and Steph Curry play together for the first time.
Many others online believed that the report was completely fabricated and just PR work from Rich Paul's team. Especially, after there were reports of Rich Paul saying he'd tell Bronny to go to Australia if anyone else drafted him.
If Bronny James was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, it certainly would have made everything much more interested. Instead, there's still a very unique scenario of the father and son playing together on the Lakers.