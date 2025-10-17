New Footage Surfaces on Kevin Durant Rejecting Warriors Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant will embark on his 18th season in the NBA on October 21st, where he'll make his debut with the Houston Rockets after being acquired via a blockbuster offseason trade. His tenure with the Phoenix Suns wasn't exactly ideal, as the team wasn't able to build off its NBA Finals appearance in 2021 despite adding Durant to the mix.
However, before he ended up in Houston, rumors were tying him to a return with the Golden State Warriors, specifically around the trade deadline. Nothing ended up happening, as it was reported that Durant declined the trade. But, in a surfaced clip from Netflix's Starting 5, it showed the genuine reaction of Durant to the situation.
“No f****** way they tryna do this s*** behind my back," Durant said. "…But don’t send me to the Warriors, that's what I was saying. I know if you got to trade me, make it somewhere else but the Warriors… I told Steph [Curry] ‘I don’t think it’s a smart move for either one of us basketball-wise.”
Durant went on to point out that it wasn't necessarily that he didn't want to return to Golden State, but he didn't want to be traded somewhere mid-season, where he'd gut the roster and worsen their chances at winning. Durant told Golden State to wait to see after the season, but the trade for Jimmy Butler essentially made trading for Durant impossible.
What Could Have Happened?
Butler joined Golden State and immediately started contributing to winning, helping the Warriors go from a lottery team to a playoff team. The case very well could've been the same for Durant, but he wouldn't have cost the same as Butler.
Golden State essentially parted ways with Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, and a first-round pick to land Butler, which wasn't much but made sense given his situation with the Miami Heat at the time. For Golden State to land Durant, it likely would've cost multiple first-round picks, and likely one of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, or Jonathan Kuminga.
Given how the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated en route to the NBA Finals, it probably wouldn't have made sense for Golden State to shell out all those assets in hindsight.
Regardless, Durant is with the Rockets, and a return to Golden State down the line doesn't seem to be in the cards. The Warriors face Durant and Houston on November 26th in Golden State.