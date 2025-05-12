New Report on Steph Curry's Next Steps to Injury Return for Warriors-Wolves
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a competitive second-round playoff battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they already have their backs against the wall.
In Game 1, the Warriors lost superstar point guard Steph Curry with a hamstring strain, and with Game 4 on Monday night, his return to action is still uncertain.
The Warriors managed to pull out Game 1, even with Curry sidelined for the majority of the contest, but Games 2 and 3 were different stories. The Warriors are now down 2-1 heading into Monday's Game 4, and they need some optimism from Curry's untimely injury.
ESPN's Shams Charania joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday morning to give an update on Curry's injury.
"I'm told his progression going into [Monday] was really like jogging, some movement into his jump shooting over the weekend," Charania said. "I think the next step is trying to get him to the point where he can run fully, sprint fully, cut fully, take contact fully.
"Until you get to that point, there's not like a safe way to bring him back from a hamstring injury, and that organization is obviously, I think, been very measured and careful bringing back players from these significant, soft tissue muscle injuries."
The Warriors desperately need Curry, but for him to have a real chance of returning in this series, they need to find a way to win without him in Monday's Game 4.
"And Stephen Curry said the other day, this is the first muscle strain of this kind that he's ever dealt with in his 16-year NBA career," Charania continued. "So I think they're going to take a careful approach the next two days, I think it's to see, can you ramp him up into running and cutting and sprinting, but they got to win tonight."
All the pressure is on Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and company on Monday night to pull out a huge win with Curry sidelined, but they have shown they are capable of doing so.
The Warriors and Timberwolves will tip off for Game 4 on Monday night in Golden State at 10:00 p.m. ET.