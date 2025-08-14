New Warriors Player Taking Inspiration From Steph Curry, Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have had an underwhelming 2025 NBA offseason, to say the least, as they are still the only team in the league that has yet to make a trade or free agent signing. The only roster additions the Warriors have made so far have been through the draft, in which they selected Alex Toohey and Will Richard with the 52nd and 56th overall picks, respectively.
However, the Warriors have yet to sign either of their new rookies. Toohey is a 6-foot-8 Australian forward who should provide some much-needed depth to Golden State's frontcourt, if the team decides to sign him.
Could Toohey be effective in Golden State?
Toohey, 21, recently interviewed with ESPN's Olgun Uluc to talk about his opportunity with the Warriors, and he believes he could make a difference.
“The list of teams that were interested in me, I think I got the best of the lot,” Toohey said.“Obviously [there’s] the Australian connection there, and the way they play, it’s something I think I’ve learned a lot before even knowing I’m going to be a Warrior: learning how they play, studying their schemes, their offenses and defenses.”
Toohey has played the last two seasons with the Sydney Kings in the NBL, one of the top basketball leagues in the world. Last year, Toohey averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field.
Toohey is ready to learn from the greats
Toohey was asked about how he would learn from the Warriors stars, and gave a mature response about taking inspiration from Steph Curry.
"The shooting is kind of an obvious one," Toohey said. "[But] I'd say the composure. As a shooter, you can get phased by makes and misses. He'll have had games where he's made 10 threes in a row, and then he'll go 0-of-10. Just talking to him about that mindset, how to get ready game to game, and how to expect different things from different teams, different coverages."
Toohey is also ready to learn from Draymond Green, especially as he improved on the defensive side of the ball.
"Just the way he plugs every gap," he said. "He fits every hole. On defense, he's always in the right spots. Talking to him about what he sees, and if he sees the on-ball defender beat a little bit, if he knows to help or if the scout says not to help; how he makes that read there. Offensively, just being able to know what the system is and how to fit into that."