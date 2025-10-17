“I think every player in the league would love to play with Steph Curry… I think it’s a perfect fit for us. And we we're thrilled that he (Al Horford) felt that way and wanted to come here.”



Steve Kerr on Al Horford via @WillardAndDibs 👏



🎧 https://t.co/EWP9reW91h pic.twitter.com/fx6KeuGVTs