Steve Kerr Claims New Warriors Addition Will Be 'Perfect Fit' With Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors will be wrapping up their preseason with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. For the Warriors, this preseason has been especially important since they brought their roster together late in the offseason, and this core still has championship aspirations. Among those additions was Al Horford, a former All-Star and now projected starter for Golden State.
For Horford specifically, unlike the other signings, he comes from a championship background, most recently helping the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship. His ability to stretch the floor, knock down three-pointers, and play solid rim defense is what caught Golden State's attention.
What Steve Kerr Believes About Al Horford
Speaking with Willard and Dibs, Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Horford's addition and what it means for his star player.
“I think every player in the league would love to play with Steph Curry… I think it’s a perfect fit for us. And we were thrilled that he (Al Horford) felt that way and wanted to come here," Kerr said.
With Curry having arguably the most gravity in NBA history for luring defenders toward him, having a stretch big like Horford allows him to benefit from the open looks he'll find. On the flip side, Horford's high IQ will benefit Curry as he'll be able to find him with passes and set him up with screens.
Therefore, it was a no-brainer for Golden State to bring in Horford, where he's a seamless plug-and-play fit in their system. From what's been seen in the preseason so far, it's exactly what fans expected.
In his preseason appearances, the 39-year-old has had numerous highlights of defensive plays, showing his versatility.
It hasn't been impressive scoring, but more so the exact defense that the Warriors need desperately. They'll already have enough scoring options in Curry, Butler, and even Kuminga, so to fill that gap with rim protection and overall IQ is why Kerr believes he's the perfect fit.
Horford said it himself: "He does such a good job terrifying every team in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of.”
The season is young, but the team is old. They won't need much time to learn how to play together, and Steve Kerr, as a long-time coach, can see that.
Whether this team can truly be a championship contender has yet to be seen. There have been varying levels of predictions for this team for next season, but it all comes down to what they can do when it matters.