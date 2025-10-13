Steve Kerr Remains Uncommitted to Starting Lineup After Warriors-Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 126-116 on Sunday night. The Dubs went down big in the first half, and while they played much better in the second half, it wasn't enough to make the comeback.
After the matchup -- who didn't feature either team's biggest stars -- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his lineup. Kerr has been known to tinker with lineup combinations, so for him to switch it around every preseason game is not uncommon.
Golden State features a roster of mostly older, established veterans. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are locks for three of the five starting spots.
Al Horford, the team's newly acquired veteran center, will likely be their starter on most nights, with Trayce Jackson-Davis or Quentin Post potentially taking that spot on specific matchups or other scenarios, such as back-to-backs.
As for the final spot, the two guard, Kerr is unconfirmed.
What He Had To Say About The Shooting Guard Starter
“I can't say that yet. We've got to see where we are. Brandin [Podziemski]'s going to play a ton. He's a hugely important player for us. But the starting lineup frankly is a little tricky for us, given the pieces and Al [Horford]'s age," said Kerr after the game.
The Warriors have a few options that Kerr is referring to, as Podziemski typically plays high usage minutes, but also because Moses Moody could start some nights, while the veteran shooting of Buddy Hield can be useful depending on who they're playing.
Secondly, he referred directly to Horford's age, noting that it will be a factor as the 39-year-old will be needed come April, so they're not going to run him into the ground throughout the regular season.
What Could Happen This Upcoming Season
During the 2024-25 season, Moody actually was the starter while they went on their final run after Butler arrived. Podziemski fits extremely well with all the starters, so Kerr's predicament is not unwarranted.
The reality is, this is a new roster. That means Kerr will have to continue to tinker with who he wants in that spot. Luckily, he only has to tinker with one slot, not two, now that Horford has arrived.
Either way, with guys like Curry, Green, and Butler in your starting lineup, the uncertainty of the final starting spot is not a bad problem to have. Come opening night, Kerr will most likely have a better idea of who could be retaining that slot. Until then, everyone will just have to be patient.