Steve Kerr Reveals How Jonathan Kuminga's Game Has 'Dramatically' Improved
The Golden State Warriors started off the 2025-26 season by winning their first two games in big fashion, but on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trailblazers, they lost 119-139.
While Stephen Curry did his best to try to lift the Warriors past the Trail Blazers, his 35 points weren't enough to overcome the 20-point deficit.
However, this is a marathon, not just a sprint. Despite the loss, there are some positives to this game. Namely, the consistency of Jonathan Kuminga and his overall improvement.
Kuminga's Consistency Paying Off
Jonathan Kuminga finished Friday's game with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 4-7 shooting. While those numbers don't typically pop out of the stat sheet, there's a more important underlying message.
A big issue with Kuminga was that he was pushing the ball and playing for himself first. However, through these first few games, it's been noticeable how his playmaking, defensive energy, and overall role within the team have drastically improved. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even noted that.
Kerr said, "His passing has improved dramatically. He's made so many good passes, not only in games but in practices. I think he's seeing the floor better. But I just like the approach. I like the vibe that he's bringing."
How This Momentum Can Continue For Kuminga
Positive reinforcement is clearly working for the young star. The veterans made it clear before he resigned with the Warriors that once he arrived for training camp, the ultimate goal was to be bought in for their quest for a championship.
Despite the offseason drama and delayed signing, Kuminga has had a positive start to this season. Kerr notices it, the players are noticing it, and he's proving it with his play,
After this game, the Warriors will have two days off before they matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 27. They'll have time to come back and rest, then lock into film breakdown, where, as far as Kuminga is concerned, he has been doing many of the right things.
This Golden State Warriors team is loaded with veterans, and their age is a concern for many. With Kuminga being just 23 years old, his youth and extreme athleticism are much needed.
They definitely have some kinks to work out, and they still have rotation players yet to return, but the signs are positive, even though they lost on Friday night. Kuminga himself has made a huge stride to be a solid contributor to this Golden State Warriors squad, and that hopefully continues throughout this season.