Warriors Announce Unexpected Starting Lineup With Rookie vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors enter their fourth preseason game against the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday night. In their fourth of five preseason games, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to tinker with different lineups and see what can work when the regular season comes around.
Star players Steph Curry and Al Horford will return to the lineup after missing their loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers, as Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will be sidelined. They'll be joined by Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, and a surprise fifth starter: rookie wing Will Richard.
Steve Kerr's Take On Starting Richard
When asked why Richard got the start, Kerr said, "Given Jimmy's absence, Gui's (Santos) absence, given the pressure that Portland is going to put on us, I feel like (tonight) is a good night to have Will out there." After serving as a key member of the National Champion Florida Gators, Richard will look to earn a role on a hopeful contender in the Western Conference.
"For ball handling, decision making, it will be a good night for (Richard) to guard guys, and play against a really athletic team," said Kerr. "It will give us a good look at him, and it will give him a chance to play with Steph, BP, Al, and JK."
"It'll be a good challenge for him, (as well as) a good opportunity," Kerr noted.
What Richard Can Do For The Dubs
As a 6-foot-4 guard, Richard can play off the ball when needed, but also switch onto the ball if someone like Curry wants to come off screens. Given Curry is one of the most lethal players in NBA history without the ball in his hands, it opens up an opportunity for Richard to bring value as a playmaker or initiator.
As Kerr stated, playing a lengthy team like Portland gives him the chance to try that tactic with Curry and see what he can do as a potential floor general who has to set up the offense.
The rookie can score when he needs to as well, as seen by his 13.3 points per game average with the Gators. But right now, it looks like the Golden State coaching staff wants to utilize him as a playmaker first, as he adjusts to the NBA game.
It will be a good opportunity for the 22-year-old to showcase how he can help this Warriors team win, and who knows, it could snowball into more opportunities during the regular season.