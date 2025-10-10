Warriors Make Jimmy Butler Availability Decision vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors are already 2-0 in their five-game preseason schedule, heading into their third contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. They've already met once this preseason, with Golden State winning 111-103, and they'll meet to kick off the regular season on October 21st in a marquee matchup.
While it's another game that LeBron James will miss against the Warriors, it gives the Lakers an opportunity to figure out how they'll navigate the beginning of the season without their all-time legend. As for the Warriors, a recent development has provided an update on where they stand with one of their star players before Sunday's 9:30 p.m. EST contest.
Steve Kerr informed the media that Jimmy Butler will not play in Sunday's contest against the Lakers, per the SF Standard's Danny Emerman. Butler tweaked his ankle during the first week of practice, but Kerr made it known that this is an excused personal absence, as he practiced on Friday and is scheduled to do so on Saturday.
While Warriors fans might be shocked by the initial news, there should be no reason to worry as Butler is being held out for non-injury-related reasons.
Butler's Performances In The 2025 Preseason
Butler has appeared in both of Golden State's first two preseason contests this season, logging just over 30 minutes combined in the two contests. His most recent performance against the Portland Trail Blazers saw him log 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals while getting eight attempts at the free-throw line.
After a full offseason as a member of the Warriors, Butler will look to carry over the success he brought to Golden State after being acquired from the Miami Heat. In 30 games with the Warriors last year, Butler led the team to a 23-7 record, with a 76.7% winning percentage that was only worse than the Cleveland Cavaliers (78.0%) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (82.9%) last season.
Expecting 70 or more games from Butler next season might be a stretch, given the five-time All-NBA selection hasn't reached that mark since the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Bulls. However, if he can play anywhere between 60-65 games and is ready to go come postseason, Golden State should be just fine.
After Sunday's contest against the Lakers, Butler will have two more opportunities to play in the preseason, with a rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers and a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers to round things out.