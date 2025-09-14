Warriors Should Target EuroBasket Champion, Ex-Laker To Fill Out Roster
The Golden State Warriors might be the most uncertain team heading into the 2025-26 season, despite training camp being right around the corner. Due to their ongoing negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga, which could be coming to a resolution in the coming days after Josh Giddey's extension, the Warriors have had to halt bringing in any other free agents due to salary cap restrictions.
However, it is expected that Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry are among those free agents that Golden State will sign once Kuminga's future is resolved. With Horford giving the Warriors a starting center and the rest filling in to improve the guard depth, there's still some holes on this roster.
Outside of Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler, there are a lot of questions about the depth behind them with the roster's forwards. Gui Santos looks like an interesting option, but he's still inexperienced with a lot to prove. While the rumored Warriors targets are mainly guards, there's one forward that Golden State should pivot its attention to, especially after his recent performances.
EuroBasket Champion Intriguing Option For Golden State
Last year, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, French national team forward Guerschon Yabusele was a standout for the team en route to their silver medal finish. Because of that, he was able to earn himself an NBA contract, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers and now will join the New York Knicks for the 2025-26 season as a key rotation piece.
With this year's 2025 EuroBasket concluding with Germany walking away as the winners, one of their key players could look to make a similar move to Yabusele after his efforts.
That player is Isaac Bonga, a former Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward who has since gone overseas after playing four seasons in the NBA. Bonga, a 6-foot-8 forward, played for German club Bayern München in the Euroleague for two seasons before joining Serbian club Partizan Mozzart Bet.
With Partizan, Bonga was able to improve as a three-point shooter, shooting over 40% from three across league and tournament play. Golden State, who can only benefit from more spacing with Butler and Draymond Green being below average from three, could find a role for Bonga.
In addition, Bonga was strong in the elimination tournament of EuroBasket, posting games of 20, 15, and 10 points on a loaded German side. Throughout the competition, he averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.2% from three. Furthermore, he was named Best Defender of the Tournament, proving his two-way abilities.
Bonga has an exit clause included in his current deal with Partizan, but the Warriors may need to act fast with getting the Kuminga deal done to try and swoop up Bonga before other potential suitors vie for his talents.