Warriors Vs Wizards Preview as Draymond Green Returns

The Warriors core-three hasn't seen an NBA game together in over two years but the band is back together as Golden State takes on the Wizards Monday night.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Excluding seven seconds on Jan. 7, it’s been over two years since Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all graced an NBA floor at the same time. 

That is all set to change Monday night, though, as the Warriors welcome back Green (back) in a highly anticipated return against the Washington Wizards (29-37) at Chase Center. Riding a three-game winning streak, Golden State (46-22) will look to build on its momentum just a month away from the playoffs.

“I haven’t played with Steph and Dray in years,” Thompson said after the Warriors’ 122-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “I’ve been to the mountaintop with those guys. I’m just really looking forward to that moment because we’ve been through so much together.”

For Thompson, who last played with Green in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2019, a 38-point outburst against the Bucks comes as his best scoring night of the season, surpassing a 33-point performance against the Lakers in February.

Breaking out of what could only be categorized as a shooting slump over the last two weeks, the Washington State product was happy to be back in full form.

“I’m not happy with how I was shooting,” Thomson said. “I know these nights are within me. I’ve just been in this league for so long and have done too many great things that players haven’t done before to doubt myself.”

While injecting tons of confidence into the team, the win against Milwaukee comes as a great opportunity to bring Green back. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed this out after the victory stating that it should be easier to bring the four-time All-Star back when the team isn’t reeling.

Even better for Green is that the Warriors will be facing a Wizards team that sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and is eight games under .500 for the season. On a three-game losing streak, Washington has also lost seven of its last 10 contests.

To Kerr’s point, this may, in fact, be the perfect time to reunite the core of the Warriors’ dynasty after being disbanded for over two seasons.

How to watch

Matchup: Golden State Warriors (46-22) Vs. Sacramento Kings (29-37)

Date: Monday, March 14

Time: 7:00 PM PT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Betting Info

Spread: Warriors -12

Moneyline: Warriors -770, Kings +530

Over/Under: 225

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
