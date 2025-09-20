What Are Jonathan Kuminga's Current Contract Demands With The Warriors?
The story of the Golden State Warriors' offseason has been the same since it started: the free agency of Jonathan Kuminga. Once viewed as a future star to help lead the second timeline for the Warriors, the 22-year-old forward now finds himself as a restricted free agent and trying to figure out what the short and long-term future looks like for him.
On Friday, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner of Versus Management Team, made several appearances across Warriors-related media channels to reveal where things stand amid the ongoing negotiations. There's been plenty of rumors and chatter, but Turner set the record straight on what there is to know as the October 1st qualifying offer deadline approaches.
What There Is To Know About Kuminga
The qualifying offer, which would be a one-year deal that grants Kuminga a no-trade clause and is at a low enough salary figure that the Warriors couldn't move Kuminga for anyone significant, is easily the worst-case scenario right now. However, according to Turner, that's not what he wants to do.
"I mean, I hope not,” Turner said about whether he'll sign the qualifying offer. “I don’t think JK wants that. I don’t think the Warriors want that. Hopefully, we figure this out and come to a middle ground that makes sense for everybody, and everybody can put their best foot forward.
Also, a major talking point in these negotiations as of late has been surrounding the player versus team option. Prior to Friday, it appeared as though Kuminga and his camp were insistent on a player option and wouldn't do a deal without one, but Turner cleared that up when appearing on the Hoop Collective.
"We haven't said no to a team option. Our feeling is, though, if you want a team option, and you want to get rid of his no-trade clause, which the [qualifying offer] inherently has, then that's a different price. You gotta pay for it, you gotta put more on top if you want both," Turner said.
He also shared that he's open to doing a one plus one deal with the Warriors (one year plus a team option for the second), but wants a no-trade clause included in the deal so that Kuminga has the right to veto or approve of a potential trade that would send him out of Golden State.
Therefore, with all of that said, Turner revealed that there are currently three offers on the table from Golden State, outside of the $7.9 million qualifying offer: two-year, $45 million with a team option on the second year (waived no-trade clause), three-year, $54 million, and three-year, $75 million with a team option.
Based on the information that Turner shared on Friday, it appears as though the Warriors are holding firm on their position of power against Kuminga due to the circumstances of restricted free agency and no teams being able to offer a competitive offer sheet.