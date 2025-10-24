Key Warriors Player Set to Make Return vs Trail Blazers
Fresh off their incredible 137-131 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will face a quick turnaround as they travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Warriors' 2-0 start has been one of the stories of the early season, with two signature wins against playoff hopefuls.
Thursday's victory over the Nuggets showcased their chemistry, as Stephen Curry delivered a masterful 42-point performance, including a game-tying 34-footer with just over 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
The new-look Warriors roster, with offseason addition Al Horford and the resigning of Jonathan Kuminga, showed title pedigree in crunch time in two straight games but now has a big test.
The Trail Blazers have proven that they are not an easy scheduled win on the schedule anymore, and with an improved roster themselves, it could be a dogfight.
Moody Returns
According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Warriors' injury situation will look quite different from their home opener.
"Moses Moody will make his season debut for the Warriors tonight in Portland. Al Horford is resting with left toe injury management. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are cleared to play. Jonathan Kuminga is probable with right ankle inflammation," Slater reported.
Moody's return couldn't come at a better time for Steve Kerr's rotation.
The guard out of Arkansas has developed into exactly the type of player Golden State covets: a versatile wing who can space the floor, defend multiple positions, and fit seamlessly into the Warriors' motion offense.
Before his preseason injury, Moody was on a roll, scoring 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range in the team's preseason opener against the Lakers, followed by 10 points with two made threes in his final preseason appearance.
Horford's Absence
However, the absence of Al Horford marks the first real test of Golden State's depth in the2025-26 campaign. The veteran center was instrumental in Thursday's comeback, especially in overtime, where he hit a crucial corner three-pointer that sparked the Warriors' decisive 12-2 run.
Horford's ability to stretch the floor and provide rim protection has been massive for this retooled Warriors roster, making his absence against Portland crucial to see how Coach Kerr navigates it.
As Golden State looks to improve to 3-0, they'll rely on their added depth and experience to navigate a challenging game without Horford, and with Moody finally back in the fold, they have another weapon to deploy against a Portland team desperate to avoid an 0-2 start.