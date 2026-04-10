Report: Major Steve Kerr Contract News Revealed Regarding Warriors Future

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not under contract for next season. If he's not back next year, it will reportedly be his choice, not the team's.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Friday that the Warriors want Kerr back even if he only wants a one-year extension.

"Amid reports about Steve Kerr's future, sources tell ClutchPoints that the Warriors are prepared to keep Kerr this offseason, even if it's for one more year," Siegel wrote on X. "While the Warriors would prefer a long-term deal, they are not opposed to a small deal if that's what Kerr wants."

Kerr has been the Warriors head coach since 2014, leading the team to four championships.

Curry's Presence Could Be Deciding Factor

With Stephen Curry under contract for one more season, it's likely Kerr will return.

That's because in December Kerr said, "I will never leave Steph Curry."

With that said, The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported in January that "multiple assistant coaches have been operating under the premise that he will not return next season."

My guess is he'll be back as long as the Warriors are committed to winning with Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

If they signal that they are starting a rebuild by dealing their veterans, then he'll be gone.

Long-Term Contract Seems Unlikely

In May, Kerr said the following about his future.

"At this point, just year to year."

With that said, Green has suggested that he will decline his player option to sign a two-plus-year deal. If Curry also signs a one-year extension, perhaps Kerr will want to stay aboard for two more seasons.

But I'm guessing he'll be back for just one season. He doesn't seem interested in coaching this team when it is rebuilding, so there isn't much sense in committing to more than one year when things could collapse at any time.