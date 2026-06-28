Warriors Have Clear Jimmy Butler Trade Decision After His Retirement Comments

Jimmy Butler's fascinating interview with ESPN's Anthony Slater made headlines for a variety reasons.

For one, the Golden State Warriors star hopes to return from his torn ACL early in the season, though Slater acknowledged that Rick Celebrini's cautious approach to injury return timelines suggests a February return.

Butler also talked about how he'd understand if he got traded, and Slater reported that the Warriors have "sniffed around the trade market" since February, implying that they have at least explored the possibility of trading the six-time All-Star.

Butler said he expects to be as good or better than he was when he returns, which is refreshing confidence even if how his 36-year-old body responds to about a year of rehab is somewhat out of his control.

But the part of the interview that struck me the most was how Butler wants to retire as a Warrior.

"End is a bad word, but this is where I want to be done," Butler said. "Retire here. This organization is top-tier. It's the best. Keep it a buck. It's the best. You're playing with one of the greatest players ever. I'm grateful to be able to witness this. I want to be able to do my part, get this organization back on top where we belong."

Some NBA fans might warn Warriors fans that Butler can say something like this and then demand a trade a few months later.

But this feels real.

With all due respect to Butler's star teammates of the past, Stephen Curry is the best teammate he's ever had. Say what you will about Steve Kerr's coaching performance over the last four seasons, but he provides a player-friendly culture that Butler appreciates.

And perhaps Butler is at an age where he wants to be settled in one place more than ever before.

In any case, his commitment to the Warriors means they should be much more hesitant to trade him.

Butler's Multiyear Commitment Changes Trade Equation

When discussing that he hopes to be as good or better when he returns, Butler said, "I have a couple good years left in me, and we're going to ride it until the wheels fall off."

His confidence in playing in 2027-28—and potentially beyond—combined with his commitment to the Warriors franchise might have Dubs decision-makers assuming he'll be ready to sign a new deal with Golden State at the end of the 2026-27 season.

One can assume his salary will be lower than his current rate of $56.8 million, but I'm not here to speculate how much lower.

My main point is if you think of Butler as a player who is all but guaranteed to be with the Warriors for at least the next two seasons, it makes him more valuable to keep.

Let me be clear: I get the logic from people who want to see him traded—along with valuable draft capital—for a healthy star.

The two lines of thought are:

- Butler will miss at least half of the 2026-27 season, which could put the Warriors in a hole that decreases their chances to make the playoffs at all, let alone make a deep run

- There's too much risk that Butler will not be the same player when he returns

Of course opposing teams will have the same thoughts, which means Butler is virtually valueless to them except as a way to clear long-term salary.

But I know the pro-Butler-trade fans don't expect the Warriors to be praised for winning a Butler trade from a value perspective. They are looking at this from the most pragmatic place—get Curry another healthy star before he loses a step.

This is all to say that I respect the pro-Butler-trade fans, but Butler's comments with Slater have me feeling like keeping him is the best course of action.

I don't think it's outrageous to expect Butler to return around February and be close to what he was. If at that point the Warriors are treading water in the playoff race, they can build a trade with other salaries and picks for a third star to play with Curry and Butler.

Making that kind of trade now is nearly impossible because they need Kristaps Porzingis' salary as a money-matcher, but there will be a trade restriction once he re-signs with the Warriors (I explained why a sign-and-trade is unlikely here).

Acquiring The Next Available Star to play with Curry and Butler at the trade deadline would give the Dubs a higher ceiling than trading Butler for The Next Available Star now.

And then in the 2027 offseason, that's when you hope this Butler loyalty comes into play, as he could re-sign with the Warriors on a more team-friendly contract. It's nice to dream that Kawhi Leonard or Nikola Jokic will sign with the Dubs in free agency, but it's much more likely they choose greener pastures that feature younger star teammates—if they get to free agency at all. It would not surprise me if Butler is the best free agent the Warriors can realistically get in the 2027 offseason.

Trading Butler now probably ends his Warriors career for good and takes these Big Three plans off the table.