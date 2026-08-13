Warriors' Ranking in 2026-27 Nationally Televised Games Revealed

The 2026-27 NBA schedule was released Thursday, and the Golden State Warriors were once again treated as a marquee team.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Warriors landed 28 nationally televised games. That number is tied for the sixth-highest.

Here is the full top 10:

T1. 76ers (34 games)

T1. Lakers (34)

T1. Spurs (34)

T1. Knicks (34)

5. Thunder (30)

T6. Warriors (28)

T6. Nuggets (28)

T8. Timberwolves (27)

T8. Celtics (27)

10. Heat (25)



Curry's Popularity Continues to Shine

Stephen Curry is arguably the most popular player in the NBA, and the Warriors' number of nationally televised games is a testament to that.

The Dubs won just 37 games last season and didn't make any trades or major free-agent signings to improve this offseason.

The rest of the top 10 teams are title contenders, and many of them made big offseason moves that pique the interest of average fans.

LeBron James spurned the Warriors and others for the 76ers, forming a Big Four with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiied and Jaylen Brown, who was also acquired in a blockbuster trade.

The Lakers had a major roster reset around Luka Doncic, including landing center Walker Kessler from the Jazz.

The Timberwolves made a big swing by trading for LaMelo Ball.

And perhaps the biggest move of the offseason was the Heat's deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By their projected record, the Warriors shouldn't be in the top 10 of nationally televised games. But the NBA's broadcasters know the value of Curry, so it should come as no surprise that the Dubs are in this tier.

Warriors Land Big Games on Opening Week and Christmas

Perhaps the most prestigious games on the NBA regular-season schedule are on opening week and Christmas.

Landing a nationally televised game on opening week is a big deal, and the Warriors did so again. They will play the Lakers on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. That's the second day of the regular season.

The Dubs also landed a Christmas Day game. They will play the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Warriors will be playing on Christmas for the 14th consecutive year. As I wrote here, they are 8-7 on Christmas in the Curry era, but just 5-7 when Curry plays.