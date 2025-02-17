Three Candidates for Wizards' Next All-Star
The Washington Wizards have seen All-Star Weekend come and go, and a few members of the team got a chance to showcase their skills on a global stage.
While Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington participated in the beginning of the weekend, they were no-shows for the main event.
Here are three candidates as to who could be the next Wizards player to make an All-Star Game:
Bilal Coulibaly
While the Wizards have Sarr and Carrington, Coulibaly has flashed the most potential for being strong on both ends of the floor.
The defense is certainly better than the offense at this point, but Coulibaly has the playmaking potential to be a top player in the league, one who can hopefully make an All-Star team or two in his career with the Wizards.
Cooper Flagg
The Wizards may not have an All-Star on their roster right now, and that's okay, because help may be on the way.
Flagg is considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft, and if he were to join the Wizards, he would instantly become the team's best player, giving him a decent chance to be the All-Star representative for the team someday.
A.J. Dybantsa
There's a chance that the Wizards may not get Flagg and would have to settle for someone else to be the franchise's cornerstone.
If the Wizards lose out on Flagg and take a guard like Dylan Harper in the draft, perhaps Washington could target a player like Dybantsa in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Dybantsa is the No. 1 high school player in the country for the class of 2025 and will play next season at BYU, where he will get to play against some of the best NCAA programs in the Big 12.
