NBA Analyst Proposes Wild Cooper Flagg Trade; Wizards Interested?
The Washington Wizards are one of the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The importance in picking No. 1 this year is more important than it has been in the past because Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg is likely going to declare for the draft, and he is one of the best prospects entering the league in a long time.
That's why NBA analyst Bill Simmons suggested that the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have a bevy of first-round picks to work with.
Unfortunately for the Thunder, it takes two to tango, and they need a team that would rather have the picks than Flagg. Would that make sense for the Wizards?
The Thunder have 12 tradeable first-round picks until 2031, which could be intriguing for a team like the Wizards. However, there's a chance that none of those selections end up being better than Flagg.
These picks offer chances for the Thunder to get talented players, and they certainly don't need much more considering they are the No. 1 team in the league at the All-Star break, but the Wizards wouldn't benefit.
No matter what offer they got, the Wizards would likely benefit more from the prospect than kicking the rock down the road. Though the Wizards already have a lot of young talent in the building that they need to give time to develop, this is a tremendous class at the top, and Washington could very well have its next franchise player with this draft, so a trade does not work for the team at this time.
The Wizards are back in action after the All-Star break as they take on Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
