Looking Back on Wizards' 3-Point Contest Participants
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Yes, many of you may have marked your calendars and cleared your errands list for this moment as the NBA All-Star weekend is upon us and the Washington Wizards are off. The NBA Dunk Contest used to be a staple for the league. Nowadays, the NBA 3-Point Contest is.
Many may feel as if Jordan Poole may have gotten robbed of the privilege and opportunity to compete in this contest. Some may even feel that Corey Kispert should be participating as well. No matter the case, we still have some Wizards greats that have competed in the 3-Point Contest.
One player many loved is Gilbert Arenas. He participated in this contest twice in his career. Arenas was a sniper from beyond the arc. He used to yell the word "hibachi" as he was shooting in the face of a defender. Nine times out of ten, he was going to make it too. That word became a nickname for Arenas throughout his career.
Another player who participated twice is Bradley Beal. He had a great relationship with this team as well as their fans. As a matter of fact, the Wizards were open about re-acquiring Beal at the trade deadline earlier this month. He holds the all-time record for three-pointers made in Wizards franchise history at 1,514.
Davis Bertans makes the list too, as he competed during the 2019-20 NBA season. He became known as a three-point specialist throughout his journey in the league as he has played for multiple teams with the simple task of stretching the floor and knocking down open three-point shots.
Tracy Murray is a player who had the opportunity to showcase his skill as well. He played for several different teams throughout his career too, and the Wizards were the team he had some of his best seasons with. Murray participated in the 3-Point Contest during the 1997-98 campaign.
Finally, Leon Wood and Tim Legler also participated as members of this Washington franchise. This was done in the mid 80's and 90's, so they were known as the Bullets at that point.
Wood is now a referee in the NBA. What a humbling experience that is! Legler is an analyst you may have seen from ESPN. It is safe to say that this franchise has had some great three-point shooters!
