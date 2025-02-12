Wizards Midseason Grades: Alex Sarr Has Step to Take
The Washington Wizards chose Alex Sarr in the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. High expectations accompanied him from day one and while it's not hard to spot his massive potential, how did he do in the first half of the 2024-2025 regular season. Where does he excel? Where can he improve and how did he grade?
Areas to Sustain
At 7-foot-0 and 224 pounds, Sarr has the body to fit the mold of the modern day center. The first area that he showed promise in was protecting the rim, where he is currently averaging 1.4 BPG. He also shows great promise in being a help defender, which is another reason he could also slot in not only at center but also at power forward. He's a better rebounder than expected coming over from the NBL, and he's swift on the court and could definitely excel with a team that wants to roll in transition. He can stretch the floor from not only mid-range but from behind the arc. The biggest concern with his shooting is consistency.
Areas to Improve
With every pro, there is a con. Sarr is not consistent from 3pt range enough for defenses to take him serious. He is currently shooting 40% from FG but only 31% from 3pt range. He also needs to learn and adapt to playing more inside the paint. He has a nice hook shot and mid-range but at 7'0, he will need to become more of a well-rounded center and also play with his back to the basket.
Alex Sarr can stretch the floor but if he doesn't have a consistent 3pt shot, he might as well be Andre Drummond. The thing is, Drummond knows how to play in the paint, so he would be non-factor on offense if he doesn't bring it inside and that would be complete waste of his talent.
Mid-Season Grade
I graded Alex Sarr a B. His pros massively outweigh his cons. He can stretch the floor, he just needs consistently. He can be a lob threat and a weapon in transition. He's a good rebounder who can also protect the rim. Sarr is a bit on the skinny side but with some weight training, he'll be able to roll with some of the bigger center's in the NBA.
Once he plays more in the paint and finds consistency on the perimeter, watch out NBA.
