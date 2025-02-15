Takeaways from Wizards Rookie's Rising Stars Performance
The Washington Wizards had an impressive offseason last summer as they have decided to embrace the idea of a rebuild.
Part of that equation was Washington acquiring three players from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Alex Sarr was drafted No. 2 overall while Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George went No. 14 and No. 24, respectively. It's safe to say that general manager Will Dawkins has been working hard for the Wizards.
Dawkins has been almost as exciting as these three rookies. What has impressed many is how much they have been contributing to the Wizards so far this season. Sarr has been a day one starter, and Carrington's started a good amount of games as well.
However, that may change as the Wizards welcome veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, who landed in Washington at the trade deadline.
Lastly, George has become a starter too after the Wizards sent Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sarr and Carrington had the privilege of participating in the Rising Star Game during the start of the NBA All-Star weekend. Sarr didn't get much of an opportunity to make a difference as he only had two shot attempts. Carrington, however, showed the world how talented he is and what the future may hold for the Wizards.
He finished his single game in the tournament with five points along with four assists. With just a glimpse, that isn't impressive at all. However, the games only went to 40 points.
Also worth noting is the fact that Carrington didn't miss a single shot while making a three-pointer. Something else to appreciate is we all know he is a score-first guard. However, dishing out four assists to go along with five points is something that the Wizards could benefit from.
Carrington may be able to average a double-double for the Wizards someday, and he was impressive in this game.
