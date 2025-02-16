Why the NBA All-Star Game is Important for Wizards
The Washington Wizards are in a very delicate space at the moment. This time in life is critical for not just their franchise in general but also their roster and staff. Jobs are on the line every day in America. Time is money, and money is on the line at this time.
We all have a standard to meet. We also have goals to meet as well and when those goals aren't met, questions begin to be raised, and pressure begins to come too. The Wizards want and need to start winning soon. To do so, they will need to accelerate their process. This rebuild can't take forever as this will damage the team and its reputation.
With that being said, General Manager Will Dawkins may need to look elsewhere other than the NBA Draft to Improve this team and its roster. He will need to look elsewhere other than older veteran players who may have expiring contracts. No doubt, those expiring contracts are helpful when it comes to free agency. However, more may be needed from Will Dawkins. That is why the NBA All-Star game is a game that is important for the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards may need to look at acquiring an NBA All-Star to help save them from their losing ways. Sure, ticket and jersey sales will skyrocket if the Wizards trade for an All-Star. However, it is important to keep in mind that the Wizards may have a hard time signing an All-Star in free agency since they are losing a lot of games these days.
Acquiring an All-Star will bring immediate success to the team. That All-Star doesn't want to lose or tank the season away. They are focused on building their resume' up and having success in the league. That same All-Star will only help their teammates too. He will make them better and force them to bring out their best within their skillset every night.
