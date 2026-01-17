Wizards Unable to Dethrone Kings on the Road

Losing is starting to feel natural for the Washington Wizards, and that is not a statement that should ever be made. The squad is currently on a West Coast trip, taking on some of the California-based teams. So far, they have taken losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on this trip. Now, they add on another loss, but this time by the Sacramento Kings, who are wearing a paper crown this season instead of gold.

Even though the Kings are having a down year, that does not mean this was an automatic win for the Wizards. Instead, this felt like a game where a win was within reach, but the young Wizards got bested by age and experience in the end. Even in the loss, the Wiz Kids played well, showing signs of life and promise for future seasons and games.

Wizards Extend Losing Streak to Five Games

Although he will more than likely not make an All-Star appearance this season, Alex Sarr has been one of the few bright spots for the Wizards. He has played out of his mind and had an insane second-year leap. In the loss, Sarr finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while also holding the Kings' starting center, Maxime Raynaud, to just four points. Sarr has struggled on the boards throughout his short career, but this could change if the team can add some size down low alongside him.

pic.twitter.com/ICGx8NCCnl — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 17, 2026

Tre Johnson is also making a case to jump into the Rookie of the Year race in the back half of the season. The sharpshooting rookie has put up some insane performances, and tonight was on a different level. Johnson came away with an impressive 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from long range. The rookie also shot 7-of-17 from the field, showing that he is already an elite scorer. If his defense continues to improve, it is not out of the picture for Johnson to become an All-NBA player in the future.

Bub Carrington got the starting nod in the loss and did not disappoint. After having a horrific start to the season, the second-year point guard has stepped it up over the past two months. In the loss, Carrington shot 75 percent from distance while also tallying nine assists. His playmaking has improved, along with his three-point shot. He may not start during the Trae Young era, but if he can replicate these performances off the bench, then the Wizards are in a great spot.

The appreciation could go even further. Kyshawn George had another solid game, and Justin Champagnie continues to impress. Malaki Branham possibly had his best game of the season in the loss as well. Overall, even though the game resulted in a loss, the future looks extremely bright in Washington. Adding Trae Young into the mix next season can elevate this team to new heights.

