Zach LaVine Posts Letter of Gratitude to Bulls, City of Chicago After Trade to Kings
The Chicago Bulls traded longtime guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
LaVine spent seven and a half years in Chicago, and the team and city meant a lot to the guard as he now says goodbye. LaVine posted a message of gratitude to the Bulls and fans on Tuesday.
"It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years," LaVine wrote. "Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court.
"As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me. Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward."
LaVine was a two-time All-Star while with the Bulls, and competed in the playoffs/play-in tournament twice. It'd been expected for a while that the Bulls would trade him away. Here are the full details of the three-team trade.
The almost 30-year-old is in the third year of his five-year, $215 million contract. LaVine has a player option for the 2026-27 season, but can enter free agency in 2026 if he chooses.