NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks (Predictions for Browns vs. Eagles, Texans vs. Patriots)
A couple of major upsets by the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 likely doomed several Survivor entries, as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers were heavily favored in those matchups.
This season, underdogs have dominated – especially against the spread – going 19-5-1 against the spread after the Kansas City Chiefs covered on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.
These big underdogs also have 13 outright wins through the first five weeks – a nightmare for anyone picking in Survivor.
Now, we roll into Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season with two undefeated teams – the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings – on the bye. They are joined by the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, who both could use the week off to get some players back from injury.
If you’re still alive in your Survivor Pool, we applaud you.
Here’s who the SI Betting team likes to win outright this week and advance us into Week 7.
Houston Texans
Houston is off to a 4-1 start even though it hasn’t been at full strength on offense with Joe Mixon and Tank Dell both missing time.
Now, it appears the Texans may be down Nico Collins in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, but I’m not going to fade them against the lowly New England Patriots.
The Patriots put up just 10 points and lost to the Miami Dolphins and Tyler Huntley at home in Week 5. Now, they have to face a 4-1 Houston team that is much better than the Dolphins on both sides of the ball.
If Jacoby Brissett remains under center, I don’t know how anyone could trust this New England team after watching it lose to the undermanned Dolphins.
The Patriots rank 31st in the NFL in yards per play and points scored, and they also are in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play allowed on defense. Houston, on the other hand, is allowing the fourth fewest yards per play in the league.
This Texans defense shut down Josh Allen in Week 5, holding him to just nine completions on 30 pass attempts. That tells me that Brissett – or Drake Maye – is in for a long day on Sunday. – Peter Dewey
Philadelphia Eagles
The Cleveland Browns have been horrific to watch this season, averaging a half a yard fewer per snap compared to the next worst offense. Now, they have to face a Philadelphia Eagles team that's getting healthier and coming off a bye, expecting to have both Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown back in the lineup.
Based on how the Eagles' defense has played this season, there are not many games that I would feel taking them in for Survivor, but a home game off a bye against the worst offense in the NFL seems like a pretty safe spot.
I'll take Philadelphia to win and advance this week. – Iain MacMillan
