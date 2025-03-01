SI

10 Fastest Wide Receiver 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

A look at some of the speediest receivers to enter the 2025 draft.

Eva Geitheim

Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden.
The wide receivers took the field for the 40-yard dash on Saturday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The receivers followed the running backs, who ran the 40-yard dash earlier in the day.

The attention heading into the day was on Texas receiver Isaiah Bond, who claimed earlier in the week that he would break Xavier Worthy's record of 4.21 seconds. Spoiler alert—Bond fell short of the record—but still came in with a strong time.

Here is a look at the 10 best times from wide receivers at the 2025 NFL combine:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

10

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Colorado

4.46

T-8

Sam Brown Jr.

Miami

4.44

T-8

Elic Ayomanor

Standord

4.44

7

Elijhah Badger

Florida

4.43

T-5

Tory Horton

Colorado State

4.41

T-5

Luther Burden III

Missouri

4.41

4

Isaiah Bond

Texas

4.39

3

Tai Felton

Maryland

4.37

2

Chimere Dike

Florida

4.34

1

Matthew Golden

Texas

4.29

Here's a clip of each of the 10 fastest wide receivers combine runs on Saturday.

10. Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

Time: 4.46 seconds (official)

T8. Sam Brown Jr., Florida

Time: 4.44 seconds (official)

T8. Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Time: 4.44 seconds (official)

7. Elijhah Badger, Florida

Time: 4.43 seconds (official)

T5. Tory Horton, Colorado State

Time: 4.41 seconds (official)

T5. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Time: 4.41 seconds (official)

4. Isaiah Bond, Texas

Time: 4.39 seconds (official)

3. Tai Felton, Maryland

Time: 4.37 seconds (official)

2. Chimere Dike, Florida

Time: 4.34 seconds (official)

1. Matthew Golden, Texas

Time: 4.29 seconds (official)

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

