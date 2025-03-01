10 Fastest Wide Receiver 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
The wide receivers took the field for the 40-yard dash on Saturday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The receivers followed the running backs, who ran the 40-yard dash earlier in the day.
The attention heading into the day was on Texas receiver Isaiah Bond, who claimed earlier in the week that he would break Xavier Worthy's record of 4.21 seconds. Spoiler alert—Bond fell short of the record—but still came in with a strong time.
Here is a look at the 10 best times from wide receivers at the 2025 NFL combine:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
10
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Colorado
4.46
T-8
Sam Brown Jr.
Miami
4.44
T-8
Elic Ayomanor
Standord
4.44
7
Elijhah Badger
Florida
4.43
T-5
Tory Horton
Colorado State
4.41
T-5
Luther Burden III
Missouri
4.41
4
Isaiah Bond
Texas
4.39
3
Tai Felton
Maryland
4.37
2
Chimere Dike
Florida
4.34
1
Matthew Golden
Texas
4.29
Here's a clip of each of the 10 fastest wide receivers combine runs on Saturday.
10. Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
Time: 4.46 seconds (official)
T8. Sam Brown Jr., Florida
Time: 4.44 seconds (official)
T8. Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Time: 4.44 seconds (official)
7. Elijhah Badger, Florida
Time: 4.43 seconds (official)
T5. Tory Horton, Colorado State
Time: 4.41 seconds (official)
T5. Luther Burden III, Missouri
Time: 4.41 seconds (official)
4. Isaiah Bond, Texas
Time: 4.39 seconds (official)
3. Tai Felton, Maryland
Time: 4.37 seconds (official)
2. Chimere Dike, Florida
Time: 4.34 seconds (official)
1. Matthew Golden, Texas
Time: 4.29 seconds (official)