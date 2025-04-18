The 10 Most Notable NFL Players Set to Announce Picks at 2025 Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just around the corner, with the Packers set to play host this year from Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
While commissioner Roger Goodell is notorious for announcing the 32 first-round picks on Thursday night, it’s typically a group of former and current players who step in to reveal their teams’ selections in rounds two and three on Friday night. The league announced this year's representatives this week, with plenty having connections to both the Packers as well as the University of Wisconsin Badgers.
You can check out the full list here, as we take a look at 10 notable former and current players set to take the stage next week:
CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Peterson announced his retirement from football this week after 13 NFL seasons—10 of which he played with the Arizona Cardinals. The former first-round pick out of LSU was a three-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler throughout his career, tallying 36 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and six total touchdowns.
Peterson will announce the Cardinals' second-round (No. 47) and third-round (No. 78) picks on Friday night.
LT Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas, a 2007 first round pick of the Browns, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 in his first year of eligibility. He played 11 seasons in Cleveland and was a six-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a 10-time Pro Bowler. A former Wisconsin Badger, he is widely considered to be one of the greatest offensive lineman of all time.
Thomas will announce the Browns' second-round (No. 33) and third-round (No. 67, No. 94) picks on Friday night.
RB Montee Ball, Denver Broncos
Though his NFL career never took off after being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Denver Broncos, Montee Ball was a legend during his time with the Wisconsin Badgers. The running back is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season (39, 2011), and also holds the record for most points scored in a single season (236, '11). Over his four years in Madison, Ball ran for 5,140 yards and tallied 83 total touchdowns—the second most in NCAA history.
Ball will announce the Broncos' second-round (No. 51) and third-round (No. 85) picks on Friday night.
LB Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers
Clay Matthews, known for his luscious locks as much as his 91.5 career sacks, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. The former USC Trojan was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and helped Green Bay to their Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers in 2010-11.
Matthews will be among those announcing the Packers' second-round (No. 54) and third-round (No. 87) picks on Friday night.
WR Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
Another Packers legend, Jordy Nelson played in Green Bay for 11 seasons from 2008 to '17. A favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the former second-round pick tallied four career 1,200+ yard seasons and was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2016. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and is a member of Green Bay's team Hall of Fame.
Nelson will be among those announcing the Packers' second-round (No. 54) and third-round (No. 87) picks on Friday night.
LB Dave Robinson, Green Bay Packers
Dave Robinson played for the Green Bay Packers from 1963 to '72, and over that span won three NFL championships, two Super Bowls, and was named an All-Pro three times. Though he played linebacker, the Penn State product stood at 6'3" which allowed him to record 27 interceptions in his career on the way to a 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
Robinson will be among those announcing the Packers' second-round (No. 54) and third-round (No. 87) picks on Friday night.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
The first active player on our list, Jonathan Taylor is a former Wisconsin Badger and also in the midst of a successful NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor ran for 6,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers and also holds the NCAA record for most 200+ rushing yard games with 12.
Over his stint in Indy thus far, the former second-round pick was a first-team All-Pro in 2021—when he led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Taylor will announce the Colts' second-round (No. 45) and third-round (No. 80) picks on Friday night.
RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
Man, can the Badgers churn out running backs. Following Montee Ball's historic run at Wisconsin, former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon burst into the scene in 2013 to the tune of 1,609 yards and 12 touchdowns. Then, in '14, he ran wild. Over 14 games, Gordon rushed for 2,587 yards—the second most in a season in NCAA history—and 29 touchdowns on his way to winning the Doak Walker Award.
He was drafted by the Chargers in 2015 and went on to have a nine-year NFL career, tallying two Pro Bowl nods and winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in '22.
Gordon will announce the Chargers' second-round (No. 55) and third-round (No. 86) picks on Friday night.
RB James White, New England Patriots
Rounding out our list of Wisconsin running backs is James White. Though not at successful as the others during his time in Madison, White has had the best NFL career thus far—with three Super Bowl rings to show for it. A former fourth-round pick of the Patriots, "Sweetfeet" as they call him became a favorite of Tom Brady's out of the backfield. He owns a record (with Jalen Hurts) for most points in a single Super Bowl game with 20.
White will announce the Patriots' second-round (No. 38) and third-round (No. 69, No. 77) picks on Friday night.
WR Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann is the third of three Pro Football Hall of Famers set to announce picks at the NFL draft on Friday. Over his nine-year career, Swann was a three-time All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, the league's leading touchdown receiver in 1975, and won four Super Bowls—winning MVP in Super Bowl X. He caught 51 touchdowns over his career and was named to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team.
Swann will announce the Steelers' third-round (No. 83) pick on Friday night.