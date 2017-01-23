Stacked Chicken Enchiladas

With 29 grams of protein, these enchiladas are a hearty and filling. This family-style meal is great for a weeknight dinner, and you can freeze any leftovers for up to 3 months.
Recipe from Cooking Light
We skip the time-consuming task of rolling each enchilada in favor of a layered casserole approach. With 29 grams of protein, these enchiladas are a hearty and filling. This family-style meal is great for a weeknight dinner, and you can freeze any leftovers for up to 3 months.
|Total time
|Yield
|40 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
- 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 5/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions, divided
- 1 medium-size red onion, cut into 1/2-in. slices
- 1 medium jalapeño
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 1/2 cups canned unsalted crushed tomatoes
- 1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 6 (6-in.) corn tortillas, divided
- Cooking spray
- 4 ounces preshredded 2% reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese (about 1 cup), divided
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add chicken to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side. Remove from pan; cool slightly. Shred chicken; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Combine chicken, yogurt, and 2 tablespoons green onions in a bowl.
3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add red onion and jalapeño; cook 4 minutes, turning occasionally. Add garlic to pan; cook 4 minutes or until vegetables are charred on all sides. Place remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, jalapeño mixture, tomatoes, stock, and cumin in a blender; blend until smooth.
4. Place 2 tortillas in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray, tearing tortillas as needed to fit in a single layer. Spread 1/2 cup tomato mixture over tortillas in dish; top with half of chicken mixture and 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Repeat layers once with 2 tortillas, 1/2 cup tomato mixture, remaining chicken mixture, and 1/4 cup cheese. Top with the remaining 2 tortillas, remaining 3/4 cup tomato mixture, and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons green onions.