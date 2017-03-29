The landlord of the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, home of the Oakland Raiders and Athletics, says it is possible that the Raiders won't be tenants in the 2019 season.

NFL owners this week approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and the team has options to play in the stadium for the next two seasons.

The $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas is not scheduled to be ready until the 2020 season, leaving the team with limited options for 2019.

"I would say to you with the highest level of confidence, my opinion and recommendation and that of my board members — I don’t believe there is any appetite for a third season (in Oakland),” Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben said to USA Today.

“It’s actually financially to our benefit if they didn’t exercise the options and play here even in the two years they’ve got [in 2017 and 2018],” McKibben added.

There is still about $95 million in public debt that remains on the Coliseum after renovations.

The Raiders could move as early as next season, with UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium, a 35,000-seat facility an option.

The Raiders could pay more in rent to stay in Oakland in 2019 or move to a temporary city like San Antonio for one year before making the permanent move to Las Vegas.

- Scooby Axson