NFL

Report: Tony Romo could retire and replace CBS’s Phil Simms

0:48 | NFL
Report: Tony Romo could retire and replace CBS’s Phil Simms
SI Wire
Wednesday March 29th, 2017

CBS is interested in hiring Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as an analyst to replace Phil Simms as Jim Nantz’s broadcast partner, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports

Nantz and Simms form the network’s top broadcasting duo, calling CBS’s premier game each Sunday as well as Thursday night primetime games. Simms, himself a former quarterback, is subjected to routine criticism online from viewers.

Fox has also targeted Romo to replace new 49ers GM John Lynch on its No. 2 broadcast team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month

It was widely reported that the Cowboys would trade or release Romo at the start of the NFL’s free agency period but he remains on the Dallas roster, even though the team is committed to Dak Prescott as the starter. 

Romo, who turns 37 in April, has not played a full NFL season since 2014. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters