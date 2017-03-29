CBS is interested in hiring Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as an analyst to replace Phil Simms as Jim Nantz’s broadcast partner, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Nantz and Simms form the network’s top broadcasting duo, calling CBS’s premier game each Sunday as well as Thursday night primetime games. Simms, himself a former quarterback, is subjected to routine criticism online from viewers.

Fox has also targeted Romo to replace new 49ers GM John Lynch on its No. 2 broadcast team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month.

It was widely reported that the Cowboys would trade or release Romo at the start of the NFL’s free agency period but he remains on the Dallas roster, even though the team is committed to Dak Prescott as the starter.

Romo, who turns 37 in April, has not played a full NFL season since 2014.