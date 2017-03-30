NFL

Draft Season, an NFL podcast from Sports Illustrated, returns for a second season

Draft Season
Thursday March 30th, 2017

The road to the NFL draft has the same landmarks every year—the combine, pro days, private team workouts—but no two prospects take the exact same path to draft night.

As part of a special podcast miniseries over the next month, Sports Illustrated’s team of reporters will take you inside the 2017 NFL draft through the eyes of some of this year’s most fascinating prospects: a top-10 hopeful with a first-round pedigree, a hulking lineman trying to prove he has the discipline to drop weight, a foreign import who has scouts buzzing even as he continues to drill down the basics of the game, and a former walk-on who turned out to be much more than meets the eye. Together, their experiences and emotions tell the story of the biggest three days of the NFL off-season.

Draft Season returns for a second season to take you behind the scenes of the crazy and fascinating world of the NFL draft. Each pick is a player. Each player has a story. Those stories will be told over the next month, all the way up until the first team officially goes on the clock on April 27. You can listen to a sneak preview of this year's episodes and explore the stories from the first year of Draft Season below.

If you are still subscribed from last season, new episodes will automatically show up in your podcast feed. If you need to resubscribe, you can find Draft Season on Apple Podcasts or on SoundCloud.

