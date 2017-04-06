Reports: Marshawn Lynch visits with Raiders, says he wants to come out of retirement

Richard Sherman appears to be on the trading block after Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted the trade rumors swirling around the star defensive back are "real" on ESPN 710 Seattle on Wednesday.

Sherman played all 16 games in 2016, finishing with four interceptions as Seattle won 10 games before falling in the NFC divisional round against the Falcons.

Sherman told The MMQB's Albert Breer that it is unlikely he will be traded and his relationship the franchise is good.

"There is a lot of love and respect," Sherman said over text. "There is no bad blood."

Sherman, who has spent his entire six-year career in Seattle, made his fourth straight Pro Bowl this season. He signed a four-year, $56 million contract extension before the 2014 season with the Seahawks, making him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL at the time.

But the rumor mill is picking up with the Seahawks open to trade offers for Sherman.

Trade rumors

• The Patriots are reportedly interested in making a deal for Sherman, particularly if they lose Malcolm Butler. (Jeff Howe, Boston Herald)

• Not so fast? A conflicting report from CSN New England says that the Patriots aren't actually interested in Sherman. (Mike Giardi, CSNNE.com)

• The Seahawks will likely request a substantial haul in exchange for Sherman. One NFL source told The Miami Herald that the Seahawks would only consider making a trade if they got "a very good player plus a high draft pick" for Sherman. (Armando Salguero, Miami Herald)

• Albert Breer said that Oakland Raiders also appear a natural possible landing spot for Sherman. Breer also reports that the Seahawks had "conversations at the combine involving Sherman." (The MMQB)

• Last month, The Ringer's Michael Lombardi said he believed the Seahawks would trade Sherman "for the right deal." (The Ringer)