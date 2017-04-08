The Falcons have signed cornerback Desmond Trufant to a long-term contract extension, the team announced.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $69 million with $42 million guaranteed.

"We are really happy to be able to get this extension done," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "Trufant has proven to be a valuable leader to our team, and embodies every trait that Coach Quinn and I are looking for from players that are a part of our brotherhood. Trufant has improved each year and we believe his best ball is still in front of him. We knew this extension was going to be a component to our offseason plan and I am excited with the way we have been able to execute our entire plan as we have built our roster."

Trufant, the team’s top corner, was due to make $8,026,000 this season after the Falcons exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The new money makes him the fourth-highest paid cornerback in the league.