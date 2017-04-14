What would Raiders have to trade for a retired Marshawn Lynch?

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a deal with the Oakland Raiders, reports Michael Silver of NFL Media.

Rumors have been circulating all offseason about the Raiders and Lynch's mutual interest in making a deal happen. Lynch is from Oakland and starred at Cal in college. The Raiders lost starting tailback Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency.

The Seahawks retained Lynch's rights, but granted permission for him to visit the Raiders last week. The five-time Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/retired list in May 2016 after spending five full seasons with Seattle. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reports that Oakland now must work out a trade with Seattle.

Lynch, 30, last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seahawks, appearing in seven games.

Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and 10 touchdowns during his nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks.

- Scooby Axson