Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says the fans that don't support the team on their impending move to Las Vegas aren't true Raider fans.

Earlier this month, NFL owners approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas, with the team staying in Oakland for at least two years while a estimated $1 billion stadium in being built.

"We're not going to split up like you've seen other cities do," Carr said.

"We're not going to do things like that. For the ones that do, I don't really believe that they're true Raider fans. I feel their hurt. I'm with you. I hurt, too. But at the same time, we're all in this together and we're just going to do it together."

Carr says he doesn't expect the majority of fans Oakland to be all that upset.

"Out of like 1,000 people, you're going to get one or two that have something to say and that's with everything," Carr said. "Hopefully y'all don't focus on that kind of stuff because there's the 99 percent that are loyal, faithful fans that are going to ride with us wherever we're at."

- Scooby Axson