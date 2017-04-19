These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

President Donald Trump welcomed the Patriots to the White House and gave a brief speech honoring the team for its Super Bowl victory.

Trump spoke for about 10 minutes, beginning by acknowledging members of the military in attendance and saying the Patriots also have respect for the military. He recapped the Patriots’ season and their Super Bowl comeback while congratulating specific players for their accomplishments.

Trump did not refer to Tom Brady, who skipped Wednesday’s ceremony to be with his ailing mother.

Whereas Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, used these visits as an opportunity to crack jokes, Trump’s speech played it straight.