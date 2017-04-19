NFL

Watch Donald Trump’s full comments honoring the Patriots at the White House

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
39 minutes ago

President Donald Trump welcomed the Patriots to the White House and gave a brief speech honoring the team for its Super Bowl victory. 

Trump spoke for about 10 minutes, beginning by acknowledging members of the military in attendance and saying the Patriots also have respect for the military. He recapped the Patriots’ season and their Super Bowl comeback while congratulating specific players for their accomplishments. 

Trump did not refer to Tom Brady, who skipped Wednesday’s ceremony to be with his ailing mother. 

Whereas Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, used these visits as an opportunity to crack jokes, Trump’s speech played it straight. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters