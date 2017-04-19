Some NFL teams are looking into an assault allegation about former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon dating back to high school, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season at Oklahoma after being charged with a misdemeanor after hitting Amelia Molitor at a sandwich shop near campus. He later apologized to Molitor.

Molitor sued Mixon in civil court for negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but a majority of the lawsuit was thrown out by a judge.

When the Norman, Okla. police released a video in February in which they interviewed Molitor after the incident with Mixon, Molitor's lawyers read a report from someone named Anthony Hernandez, alleging that Mixon punched his daughter while he was high school.

"I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her. I went to the school and...they hid him in the office. He got no punishment. The police even came. I was escorted off the campus as if I did something wrong. These are simply the facts, he's a woman beater," the report said.

Mixon led Oklahoma in rushing with 1,274 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2016. He also caught 37 passes for 538 yards with another five scores.

Despite reportedly receiving a first-round grade for next week's NFL Draft, Mixon was not invited to the the NFL Scouting Combine, and teams have reportedly dropped Mixon from their draft boards leading up to the draft.

- Scooby Axson