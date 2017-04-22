Aaron Hernandez's private funeral will be held on Monday in Bristol, Connecticut, according to ESPN.com.

Hernandez grew up and played high school football and basketball in Bristol.

Hernandez was found early Wednesday morning hung in his jail cell at Souza Correctional Center in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found not guilty last week in the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

After the cause and manner of death was determined as a suicide on Thursday.

The service will be closed to the public and the family asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.