Watch: Eighth-grader with rare brain cancer to announce Ravens' first-round pick

TJ Onwuanible, an eighth-grader with a rare form of brain cancer, will announce the Ravens' first-round draft pick as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Head coach John Harbaugh informed Onwuanibe that his wish would come true in a special video at a school assembly.

"I heard that you asked Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to send you to the NFL draft, and your wish is to announce the Ravens' first pick," Harbaugh said in the video. "Well, great news. Next week, your wish will be granted in Philadelphia at the draft. How about that!"

Watch Harbaugh's announcement below:

Onquanibe recently leaned that his cancer is now in remission.

NFL comissioner Roger Goodell will present the player with the Ravens' jersey.

