NFL

Aaron Hernandez's funeral set for Monday afternoon

0:48 | NFL
Aaron Hernandez found dead of apparent suicide in jail cell
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The funeral for former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez is set for Monday afternoon.

The service will be at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Hernandez's hometown of Bristol, Conn. according to the Boston Globe.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell last Wednesday, just days after he was acquitted in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men in Boston.

Hernandez was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Aaron Hernandez’s brother retraces NFL star's path to murder

Authorities said Hernandez used a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window to hang himself after first attempting to block the door by jamming the door with several items.

A medical examiner ruled Hernandez's death a suicide and his brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists plan on studying it to see if it has signs of any head trauma from playing football.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters