The funeral for former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez is set for Monday afternoon.

The service will be at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Hernandez's hometown of Bristol, Conn. according to the Boston Globe.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell last Wednesday, just days after he was acquitted in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men in Boston.

Hernandez was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Authorities said Hernandez used a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window to hang himself after first attempting to block the door by jamming the door with several items.

A medical examiner ruled Hernandez's death a suicide and his brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists plan on studying it to see if it has signs of any head trauma from playing football.

- Scooby Axson