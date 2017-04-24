Free agent running back Adrian Peterson is nearing a deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is not done yet and would reportedly pay him about $3 million in 2017, according to Rapoport.

Peterson, 32, was released by the Minnesota Vikings after 10 seasons with the team. Peterson ran only 37 times for 72 yards last season after tearing his meniscus in a September game.

Peterson became an unrestricted free agent after Minnesota declined to pay a $18 million team option.

Peterson also visited with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

He led the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 2015, one year after he missed 15 games due to a suspension for child abuse charges.

Peterson, a four-time first-team AP All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in his career.