Browns lineman Joe Thomas points out flaws in penalizing diluted drug samples

Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
an hour ago

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas criticized the NFL’s drug testing procedures after draft prospect Jabrill Peppers was penalized for a diluted sample

Peppers’s agent said that the sample collected at the NFL combine was diluted because Peppers had been drinking large amounts of water while due to illness and to avoid cramping. Under the NFL’s testing program, a diluted sample counts as a failed test. 

After hearing the news, Thomas sent several tweets criticizing the testing procedures. 

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was also penalized for a diluted sample at the combine. Foster said he was hydrating to recover from food poisoning. 

Both players are still widely expected to be first-round picks. 

