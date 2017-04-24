Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big

The NFL draft begins Thursday, as 32 NFL teams get to work building their futures and hundreds of football players await their fate.

The Browns hold the No. 1 pick, and are expected to select either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Here's Chris Burke's latest NFL mock draft.

As the week of the draft begins, here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves, picks and transactions are on the horizon.

This post will be updated.

• The 49ers are contemplating taking a quarterback with the second pick in the draft, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

• The Eagles are interested in drafting Joe Mixon, who was taped punching a woman in 2014, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

• The Titans, Bills, Jets and 49ers have all reached out to teams about possibly trading down in the draft, Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports. Additionally, The MMQB's Peter King reports the Bears are looking to trade down.

• Peter King also reports that the Cardinals are interested in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

• The Giants do not think highly of this year's offensive line class, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports.