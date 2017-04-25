NFL

Dalvin Cook apparently the victim of sabotage campaign

Former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook has apparently been targeted by a man attempting to sabotage his draft stock, The MMQB’s Robert Klemko found

The allegations of sabotage emerged as part of Klemko’s profile of Cook published Tuesday on The MMQB. 

Cook’s trainer, Tony Villani, Klemko reports, began hearing from scouts and coaches that “Cook was showing up to workouts late—if he came at all—that he’d arrived with alcohol on his breath on occasion, and with unsavory characters from the neighborhood in tow.”

Villani had always known Cook to be a hard worker, so the reports of his bad behavior took the trainer by surprise. Klemko’s reporting traced the rumors back to one man, a “runner” who acts as a go-between for college players and agents. 

Villani had a falling out with the runner over an unpaid training bill, and one scout told Klemko that Cook may have been previously involved with the runner. 

Cook, who had a record-breaking career with the Seminoles, is expected to be a first- or second-round pick in this week’s draft. 

