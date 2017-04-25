Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big

The NFL draft begins Thursday, as 32 NFL teams get to work building their futures and hundreds of football players await their fate.

The Browns hold the No. 1 pick, and are expected to select either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Before the draft, check out Chris Burke's latest NFL mock draft and Peter King's mock draft.

As the week of the draft begins, here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves, picks and transactions are on the horizon.

This post will be updated.

• The Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to trade quarterback AJ McCarron, as it will require a first-round pick for a team to acquire him (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles. (NJ Advance Media)

• The Giants are “wide open” as who to take with the No. 23 overall pick. The Giants could take an offensive lineman or tight end. (SNY)

• 49ers general manager John Lynch reportedly has locked in on two or three players if they remain with the No. 2 overall pick. (NFL.com)

• The Houston Texans will announce their third day draft picks from outer space. (Houston Chronicle)