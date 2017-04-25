Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, general manager Kevin Colbert said Tuesday in a statement.

Bryant has been suspended since March 2016 after repeat violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant will be allowed to work out at the team facilities and partake in team activities for the time being. He will be re-evaluated before the start of the regular season before being allowed to play. He is not yet allowed to practice or play in preseason games, but will be able to do so after “arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant’s clinical resources in Pittsburgh.”

“Martavis Bryant has followed the protocol and has been conditionally reinstated by the National Football League. We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order. We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement,” Colbert said.

“We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining the proper balance to keep his life in order off the field.”