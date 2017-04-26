NFL

NFL players react to Oakland's deal for Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is set to come out of retirement and return to his hometown Raiders following a trade between the Seahawks and Oakland, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Lynch and the Raiders have agreed on a two-year contract. 

Lynch announced his retirement during the Super Bowl in 2016. He played five full seasons in Seattle after starting his career in Buffalo. He joined the Seahawks through a trade during the 2010 season. 

NFL players took to Twitter to react to the news of Beast Mode landing in Oakland. 

 

 

Lynch, who himself has one of the more entertaining accounts on Twitter, has yet to chime in.

