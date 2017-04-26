NFL

2017 NFL draft rumors: Latest news, buzz as first round approaches

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
SI Wire
Wednesday April 26th, 2017

The NFL draft begins Thursday, as 32 NFL teams get to work building their futures and hundreds of football players await their fate.

The Browns hold the No. 1 pick, and are expected to select either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Before the draft, check out Chris Burke's latest NFL mock draft and Peter King's mock draft.

As the week of the draft begins, here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves, picks and transactions are on the horizon.

This post will be updated.

• The Buccaneers are talking with at least three teams about moving back in first round. Tampa Bay may be also looking at getting out the first round altogether. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Police are investigating Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley after rape accusation. Conley is seen as a potential first-round pick and won't attend the draft

• The Cleveland Browns have discussed trading up with three teams in top eight spots in the draft. (Michael Silver, NFL.com)

• The Titans have trade offers for the No. 5 overall pick, and are considering moving down. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

College Football
Mock draft: What if NFL teams drafted based only on college on-field production?

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the team still might draft an offensive tackle, despite signing two in free agency. (Vikings.com)

• The Dolphins have two defensive ends (Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Charles Harris of Missouri) high on their draft board. (Miami Herald)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters