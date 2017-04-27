The Atlanta Falcons won the NFC South with an 11–5 record, making it all the way to the Super Bowl with the league's top offense. Unfortunately, Atlanta blew a 25-point third quarter lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, before losing in overtime.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Atlanta's biggest draft need: Edge Rusher. Maybe the most overlooked story from Super Bowl 51 was how destructive Dwight Freeney was. Without him, the Falcons may not have had a 28-3 lead to begin with. The 37-year-old is unsigned now. The Falcons need a long-term solution opposite Vic Beasley anyway. Dan Quinn is happy to rotate players along his D-line; it’s not uncommon for eight guys to play meaningful snaps in the same game. With such a variety of players to pick from, the Falcons can be choosy and take whichever end best fills their single most important need up front. That almost certainly means the best pure edge rusher.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State. More impressive athletically at the combine than he was as a player at Kansas State, Willis could have teams buying into his upside late in Round 1. The Falcons will be on the lookout for a pass-rushing presence to pair with Vic Beasley.

Here's the full list of picks the Falcons hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 31 (31st overall)

Round 2, Pick 31 (No. 63)

Round 3, Pick 31 (No. 95)

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 136)

Round 5, Pick 31 (No. 174)

Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 249)