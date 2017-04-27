NFL

Atlanta Falcons NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons won the NFC South with an 11–5 record, making it all the way to the Super Bowl with the league's top offense. Unfortunately, Atlanta blew a 25-point third quarter lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, before losing in overtime.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Atlanta's biggest draft need: Edge Rusher. Maybe the most overlooked story from Super Bowl 51 was how destructive Dwight Freeney was. Without him, the Falcons may not have had a 28-3 lead to begin with. The 37-year-old is unsigned now. The Falcons need a long-term solution opposite Vic Beasley anyway. Dan Quinn is happy to rotate players along his D-line; it’s not uncommon for eight guys to play meaningful snaps in the same game. With such a variety of players to pick from, the Falcons can be choosy and take whichever end best fills their single most important need up front. That almost certainly means the best pure edge rusher.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State. More impressive athletically at the combine than he was as a player at Kansas State, Willis could have teams buying into his upside late in Round 1. The Falcons will be on the lookout for a pass-rushing presence to pair with Vic Beasley.

Here's the full list of picks the Falcons hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 31 (31st overall)

Round 2, Pick 31 (No. 63)

Round 3, Pick 31 (No. 95)

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 136)

Round 5, Pick 31 (No. 174)

Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 249)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters