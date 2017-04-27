Coming off a 6–10 campaign, the Panthers are looking for a major bounce-back going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Carolina’s biggest draft need: Power-oriented running back. Cam Newton is talented but erratic. The more the Panthers rely on their ground game, the better. That ensures the best version of Newton. You have to understand the soon-to-be 28-year-old quarterback’s style of play. He’s a deep dropback pocket passer, not a precise, anticipatory quick-strike thrower like so many QBs these days. Deep dropback pocket passing derives from your running concepts. Many of those passes come out of your run formation and involve play-action. The better you are at actually running the ball, the easier life is for your quarterback. Also, Ron Rivera has said they want Newton running less. If that’s the case—and, frankly, it shouldn’t be; Newton’s running makes him special—then find a thumper to complement, and eventually replace, veteran back Jonathan Stewart.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. There has been some discussion of Fournette’s “fit” in the Carolina scheme, what with Cam Newton’s capabilities and use of the shotgun. At its heart, though, the Panthers’ rushing attack is a power system, which plays right to Fournette’s strengths.

Here's the full list of picks the Panthers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

